Beyond the big donut sizes is a colourful story of a family and the Asian culture

Big size donuts from Donut Papi Source: SBS Filipino/AViolata

Published 4 March 2018 at 1:30pm, updated 5 May 2019 at 11:06pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Have you ever tasted matcha, black sesame, and ube flavoured donuts?

Well, the young Donut Papi in Sydney is serving these Asian flavoured donuts with a twist - they're colourful, big in sizes and showcase a lot of Asian ingredients that you can imagine.

And behind this new donut place is a story of three siblings and their desire to promote Asian tastes including Filipino flavours to the wider Australian palate.

Kenneth Rodrigueza shares the humble beginnings and ultimate dream of Donut Papi.

Different twists of donuts and crinkles (SBS Filipino/AViolata) Source: SBS Filipino/AViolata


(L-R) Donut Papi's siblings Karen and Kenneth Rodrigueza and crew, Max. (SBS Filipino/AViolata) Source: SBS Filipino/AViolata


Short video clip of Donut Papi's story below:



