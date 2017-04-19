SBS Filipino

BHP Billiton facing legal action over racial abuse

Published 19 April 2017 at 2:11pm, updated 19 April 2017 at 4:48pm
By Ryan Emery
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
An Aboriginal woman has started legal action against the world's biggest mining company, BHP Billiton. Mandy Cant has lodged a writ in Perth's District Court detailing months of alleged racial abuse at a BHP mine site. The Kamilaroi woman claims that, after the abuse, she was, in effect, fired. A warning that this report contains some offensive language.

 Image: Kamilaroi woman Mandy Cant (SBS)

