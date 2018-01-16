Bid to save Australia Day launched

Australia Day flags Source: SBS
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Former federal Labor leader Mark Latham has launched a series of 'Save Australia Day' advertisements in a bid to ensure it remains on January 26th. In response, those behind the Change the Date movement are vowing to step up their efforts to have it moved.
