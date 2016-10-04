SBS Filipino

Big four banks to face parliamentary economics committee

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_564636.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 October 2016 at 2:36pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The head of Commonwealth Bank, Ian Narev, will appear before a parliamentary committee in Canberra which has been set up in response to calls for a royal commission into the industry. Image: Commonwealth Bank CEO Ian Narev. (AAP)

Published 4 October 2016 at 2:36pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In August, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the chief executives of Australia's big four banks will appear before the House of Representatives Economics Committee at least once per year.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks