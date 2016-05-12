Biggest Baby Shower

SBS Filipino

Published 12 May 2016 at 1:36pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Bernadette Black was a teen ager when she became a mother to Damien. Barely out of her teens and high school she decided to make 3 promises -- to be a good mother, finish school and write a book about her experiences. Image: Rebecca Barker (supplied)

Today, Damien is 23 years old and Bernadette has not only fulfilled her promises, she has formed Brave Foundation helping teen age mothers live their lives one day at a time.

 

 





