Bill Shorten delivers Budget reply speech

site_197_Filipino_682566.JPG

Published 12 May 2017 at 12:11pm, updated 12 May 2017 at 1:37pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The federal opposition leader Bill Shorten has used his official Budget reply speech to criticise the Turnbull government's tax cuts for big business. Mr Shorten strongly rejects the claim Treasurer Scott Morrison's Budget looks like Labor policy. Although there are a few areas of common ground

 Image: The federal opposition leader Bill Shorten delivers his reply to the 2017 Budget. (AAP)

