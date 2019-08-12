Bill to decriminalise abortions passes NSW lower house

NSW Member for Sydney Alex Greenwich speaks at Parliament, Sydney, August 8, 2019 Source: AAP
Published 12 August 2019 at 12:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:15pm
By Jessica Rowe, Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A bill to decriminalise abortions in New South Wales has been passed in the lower house of the state parliament. The legislation passed 59 votes to 31.
