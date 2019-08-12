SBS Filipino

Bill to decriminalise abortions passes NSW lower house

NSW Member for Sydney Alex Greenwich speaks

NSW Member for Sydney Alex Greenwich speaks at Parliament, Sydney, August 8, 2019 Source: AAP

Published 12 August 2019 at 12:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:15pm
By Jessica Rowe, Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
A bill to decriminalise abortions in New South Wales has been passed in the lower house of the state parliament. The legislation passed 59 votes to 31.

