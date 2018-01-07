SBS Filipino

Binded by blood and music

The Vassallo sisters

The Vassallo sisters - Danikka (left) and Daniela Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata

Published 7 January 2018 at 1:04pm, updated 7 January 2018 at 5:09pm
By Annalyn Violata
The same blood flows through their veins, but music binds them even more. Get to know the Vassallo sisters - Danikka and Daniela.

Watch Danikka and Daniela sing David Guetta's Titanium.



