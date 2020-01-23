Biosecurity in place: Australia prepares for possible coronavirus arrival

The federal government has upgraded its travel advice for China, warning Australians if they travel to Wuhan City to exercise a high degree of caution and if they develop a respiratory illness to seek medical advice.





Scientists at the University of Queensland remain on standby to assist in developing a vaccine should the virus reach emergency pandemic levels.





Molecular Virologist Dr Keith Chappell says they have developed a technology that allows them to create the vaccines very quickly to distribute in the population.





“Best case scenario - this will all blow over and we won’t need to respond at all. Worst case scenario - it will be a pandemic and we will need millions or billions of doses.”



