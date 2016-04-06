SBS Filipino

Bipolar Disorder and the Special link Between Two Women

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_484669.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 April 2016 at 11:56am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Brianna Roberts, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Bipolar disorder is estimated to affect up to one in 50 Australians each year. And the partners of those living with the condition can also experience highs and incredible lows. Image: Former New South Wales politician John Brogden (AAP)

Published 6 April 2016 at 11:56am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Brianna Roberts, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new book is hoping to change that and is already starting conversations.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January