SBS Filipino

Bishop 'didn't know how' to deal with paedophile priests

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_475883.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 February 2016 at 1:06pm, updated 26 February 2016 at 1:36pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A former Catholic bishop has told the Child Abuse Royal Commission he didn't know how to deal with paedophile priests. Bishop Ronald Mulkearns twice apologised to victims and their families for his handling of child sexual abuse in the Victorian diocese of Ballarat, but denied trying to cover up crimes. Image: Supplied image from the opening of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse public hearing in Ballarat (AAP)

Published 26 February 2016 at 1:06pm, updated 26 February 2016 at 1:36pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January