Bishop 'didn't know how' to deal with paedophile priests

Published 26 February 2016 at 1:06pm, updated 26 February 2016 at 1:36pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

A former Catholic bishop has told the Child Abuse Royal Commission he didn't know how to deal with paedophile priests. Bishop Ronald Mulkearns twice apologised to victims and their families for his handling of child sexual abuse in the Victorian diocese of Ballarat, but denied trying to cover up crimes. Image: Supplied image from the opening of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse public hearing in Ballarat (AAP)
