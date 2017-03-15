SBS Filipino

Bishop warns China, calls on US in Singapore speech

Published 15 March 2017 at 4:51pm, updated 15 March 2017 at 5:08pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has told China it needs to embrace democracy if it hopes to achieve its full economic potential. In a speech delivered in Singapore, she has also again called on the United States to increase its engagement in the Asia-Pacific amid the simmering disputes over maritime boundaries.

Available in other languages
 Image: Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (AAP)

