Bitcoins accepted to purchase land in Adelaide South Australia

Relatives of a deceased property owner will accept Bitcoins as payment for the property.

Source: AAP Images/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Published 25 January 2018 at 12:31pm, updated 25 January 2018 at 12:34pm
By Norma Henessy
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
A deceased person's property in Adelaide South Australia, has been offered for sale for around $80,000 Australian dollars. The relatives are also willing to accept payment in Bitcoins, but for $100,000.

