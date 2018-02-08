SBS Filipino

Blacktown - a Filotown no more

SBS Filipino

Blacktown City Council hall

Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 February 2018 at 2:55pm, updated 8 February 2018 at 3:01pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Among the Filipinos, multicultural Blacktown is Filotown or the city of the Filipinos. But this is now far from reality. Image: Blacktown City Council hall

Published 8 February 2018 at 2:55pm, updated 8 February 2018 at 3:01pm
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nearly half of  Blacktown population  is a  migrant. The council, the second biggest in Australia next to Brisbane in terms of population, is home to 15 percent of Filipinos in Australia.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul