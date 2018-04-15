'Boodle fight', bringing Filipinos closer through food

It's an exciting get together for many Filipinos if they can have "kamayan" (eating with the hand) as they enjoy a sumptuous food and in particular set on banana leaves.





A boodle fight, in the context of Filipino culture, is the military practice of eating a meal without any cutlery and dishes, instead diners practice 'kamayan'.





Good food is always great even more when shared with friends just as it draws closer ties among communities just like what Filomates has always experienced, only this time, it's through a boodle fight as Don Marl Camua shares.





Filomates' boodle fight (Supplied by Don Marl Camua) Source: Supplied by Don Marl Camua





