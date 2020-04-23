SBS Filipino

Booking your GP appointments through telehealth

SBS Filipino

coronavirus, Australia, telehealth, medical conditions

People with chronic disease should continue with regular visits with their GPs through telehealth to avoid complications Source: Getty Images/RichLegg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 April 2020 at 1:14pm, updated 24 April 2020 at 9:04am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In times of social distancing it's important to keep all your regular GP appointments

Published 23 April 2020 at 1:14pm, updated 24 April 2020 at 9:04am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Siegfried Perez explains why it is important to continue with your regular GP appointments particularly if you are suffering from chronic diseases such as asthma, hypertension and diabetes  

  • Most GP consultations are done via telehealth and bulk-billed
  • After initial consultation your GP will decide if you require  face to face consultation
  • To avoid health complications make sure your  condition is monitored by your GP
'While visits to the ER have greatly reduced, there has been an increase in ER visits from accidents caused by DIY projects at home' says Siegfried Perez   

 

        

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom