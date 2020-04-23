Booking your GP appointments through telehealth

Dr Siegfried Perez explains why it is important to continue with your regular GP appointments particularly if you are suffering from chronic diseases such as asthma, hypertension and diabetes





Most GP consultations are done via telehealth and bulk-billed

After initial consultation your GP will decide if you require face to face consultation

To avoid health complications make sure your condition is monitored by your GP

'While visits to the ER have greatly reduced, there has been an increase in ER visits from accidents caused by DIY projects at home' says Siegfried Perez





















