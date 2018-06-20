SBS Filipino

Books on the Rail: sharing beautiful stories

look for the Books on the Rail sticker

Take, Read and Return. Transport the adventure of reading - Books on the Rail Source: Books on the Rail

Published 20 June 2018 at 4:38pm, updated 21 June 2018 at 3:15pm
By Maridel Martinez
It all started with an idea, sharing beautiful stories by leaving the books in public transport around Melbourne. They called it 'a novel new movement', today Books on the Rail can be found across Australia. It even inspired the founders Ali and Michelle to create their own story ' The Book Ninja'

