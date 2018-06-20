Books on the Rail: sharing beautiful stories

Take, Read and Return. Transport the adventure of reading - Books on the Rail Source: Books on the Rail
It all started with an idea, sharing beautiful stories by leaving the books in public transport around Melbourne. They called it 'a novel new movement', today Books on the Rail can be found across Australia. It even inspired the founders Ali and Michelle to create their own story ' The Book Ninja'
