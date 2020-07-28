Boracay and other tourist destinations in Cebu province set to reopen

File photo: People arrive at a port in the island of Boracay, Philippines, 17 October 2018. Source: EPA
Published 28 July 2020 at 12:02pm, updated 30 July 2020 at 7:04pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tourists destinations in Cebu province are reopening, but the local government says, travellers must adhere to some conditions during their stay.
Published 28 July 2020 at 12:02pm, updated 30 July 2020 at 7:04pm
By Via Castillo
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share