SBS Filipino

Boracay small business owner: 'business is slowly gaining momentum'

SBS Filipino

Boracay island, Philippines

File photo: People arrive at a port in the island of Boracay, Philippines, 17 October 2018. Source: EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 December 2018 at 4:53pm, updated 5 December 2018 at 7:02pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Small business owner Freely Aldas faced uncertainty when Boracay was closed to the public in April. Six months later, we talk about the changes that he has seen since the island reopened in October.

Published 5 December 2018 at 4:53pm, updated 5 December 2018 at 7:02pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom