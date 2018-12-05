Boracay small business owner: 'business is slowly gaining momentum'

File photo: People arrive at a port in the island of Boracay, Philippines, 17 October 2018. Source: EPA
Published 5 December 2018 at 4:53pm, updated 5 December 2018 at 7:02pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Small business owner Freely Aldas faced uncertainty when Boracay was closed to the public in April. Six months later, we talk about the changes that he has seen since the island reopened in October.
