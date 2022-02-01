Born in the year of the tiger, what does it mean?

Highlights
- Lunar new year is not only celebrated in China but countries such as Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, Cambodia and other Southeast Asian and East Asian countries.
- In Chinese mythology, tigers are the kings of the animal kingdom. People born in this year are said to be natural leaders.
- Lunar new year have different names in other cultures. In Vietnam for example, it is called Tet.
