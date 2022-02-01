Born in the year of the tiger, what does it mean?

Highlights Lunar new year is not only celebrated in China but countries such as Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, Cambodia and other Southeast Asian and East Asian countries.

In Chinese mythology, tigers are the kings of the animal kingdom. People born in this year are said to be natural leaders.

Lunar new year have different names in other cultures. In Vietnam for example, it is called Tet.

Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays is a weekly segment aired on the SBS Filipino radio program featuring interesting facts and tidbits about anything and everything.















