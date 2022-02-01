Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays

Born in the year of the tiger, what does it mean?

Published 1 February 2022 at 1:08pm
Presented by David Joshua Delos Reyes
Lunar new year is a global event celebrated by a quarter of the world's population.

Highlights
  • Lunar new year is not only celebrated in China but countries such as Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, Cambodia and other Southeast Asian and East Asian countries.
  • In Chinese mythology, tigers are the kings of the animal kingdom. People born in this year are said to be natural leaders.
  • Lunar new year have different names in other cultures. In Vietnam for example, it is called Tet.
Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays is a weekly segment aired on the SBS Filipino radio program featuring interesting facts and tidbits about anything and everything.

 

 

