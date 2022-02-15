Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays

What is ATAR and why does it matter?

Published 15 February 2022 at 4:14pm
Presented by David Joshua Delos Reyes
Most high school students aim for a high ATAR, but why is that so?

Pinoy Trivia Tuesdays is a weekly segment aired on the SBS Filipino radio program featuring interesting facts and tidbits about anything and everything.

Highlights

  • ATAR scores are the primary basis for university intakes and is in accordance to a particular degree the student is planning to study
  • Australia originally followed the English grading system, however it has created a system of its own
  • Dr. Drionisa Rola became the first Filipina to graduate in an Australian university under the New Colombo Plan
 

 

