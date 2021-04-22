Bottleshop staff being trained to be aware of domestic violence

Staff are being taught how to identify Domestic Violence but they won’t have the power to refuse to sell alcohol to people they suspect are hurting others.





Highlights





Around 28,000 bottleshop staff will undergo training

Staff won’t have the power to refuse to sell alcohol to people they suspect are hurting others

The training aims to prevent domestic violence by challenging negative views of women

"Respect is vital because it prevents Domestic Violence," says Fiona Mort, head of 1-800-RESPECT.





