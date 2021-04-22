SBS Filipino

Bottleshop staff being trained to be aware of domestic violence

Domestic Violence training at the biggest bottleshop businesses in Australia has started. Source: SBS

Published 23 April 2021 at 1:06am, updated 23 April 2021 at 9:13am
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The biggest bottleshop company in the country is offering domestic violence awareness training.

Staff are being taught how to identify Domestic Violence  but they won’t have the power to refuse to sell alcohol to people they suspect are hurting others.

Highlights 

  • Around 28,000 bottleshop staff will undergo training
  • Staff won’t have the power to refuse to sell alcohol to people they suspect are hurting others
  • The training aims to prevent domestic violence by challenging negative views of women
"Respect is vital because it prevents Domestic Violence," says Fiona Mort, head of 1-800-RESPECT.

Domestic violence: Where to seek help and support



 

