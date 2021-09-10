Brave burns victim Kyla was given a second chance at life thanks to Australian health workers

"I felt my body burning. I started crying and ran to my uncle trying to wake him up. He was so shocked, he poured a bucket of water [on me] while my grandma called for an ambulance. I remember crying because it was so painful."





On the way to the hospital, Kyla Joy lost consciousness and when she awoke, her world had changed forever.





The events of that fateful afternoon occurred nearly a decade ago when she was only six years old.





Advertisement

Highlights





Kyla Joy was six years old when she suffered burns to her chin, neck, arms and torso.

She has spent most of her childhood undergoing procedures and receiving treatments.

After transferring between hospitals in the Philippines, she travelled to Australia to undergo surgeries, procedures and rehabilitation.

The day Kyla Joy’s world turned upside down

It was like any other day for Kyla Joy, as she spent the afternoon playing at home.





Her uncle was resting while her grandmother was busy doing the laundry.





Eager to help around the house, she went to the kitchen and attempted to heat up the cooking grill by lighting a match before pouring the kerosene onto the charcoal.





The tragedy occurred in a matter of seconds, as her dress caught fire before spreading to her torso, arms, chin and neck.





The recovery process for her burns was long, and the pain she experienced from the healing of her injuries to the ache she feels in her heart every time she's reminded that she couldn’t play with other children or if she did, she would not be spared from hurtful comments.





“I couldn’t go school, most of my wounds weren’t completely healed yet and they had to make sure I got my medication on time.”





Most days were spent at home with her grandmother. “I found life difficult, I wanted to give up and die.”





Most of her childhood was spent undergoing surgery and healing, before having to undergo more surgeries.





When the local hospital in the city of Puerto Princesa, Palawan, could no longer provide the care and procedures she needed; she and her mother travelled to the country's capital, Manila.





Her mother found work but when the public hospitals in Manila could no longer assist, she was forced to make a difficult decision.





Kyla Joy was able to complete her Year 8 while staying at the Children First Retreat House in Kilmore, Victoria Source: Children First Foundation





Journey to healing

They made their way to the city of Olongapo, and to the care of Australian nurse Val Smith-Orr’s Triple B Foundation, who initially assisted with the youngster's needs.





Kyla Joy's long-term care was provided by Helping Hands Healing Hearts Ministry under Jenny Rose Morales, a nurse working with Val Smith-Orr.





Kyla Joy has been under Jenny Rose’s care since 2017. Over the years, they have developed a bond that was further strengthened by their year-long stay in Australia.





Healing in country Victoria

A long term friendship between Philippine-based Australian nurse Val Smith-Orr and Children First Foundation paved the way for the final stages of Kyla Joy’s healing.





In March 2020, Kyla Joy and Jenny Rose arrived in Melbourne for a series of surgeries but they were forced to wait due to the pandemic.





Kyla Joy (top right) with her friends at the Children First Retreat House in Victoria Source: Children First Foundation





Healing of the heart

"I’m glad we are able to spend time here in Melbourne at the retreat home where Kyla Joy was able to experience what it’s like to be a child again,” says Jenny Rose.





“In the Philippines, she was responsible for the care of her younger siblings. She had responsibilities.”





The eleven months spent waiting at the retreat home in country Victoria allowed the now 16-year-old Kyla Joy to catch up on her studies while bonding with other children who like her, were waiting for their surgeries.





Children First Foundation has been helping children from developing countries receive life-changing surgeries that they otherwise couldn’t afford, for the past two decades.





“We collaborate with exceptional Australian surgeons, health care professionals and hospitals that enable children like Kyla Joy to receive world-class medical care in Australia,” says Judy Gross, Children First Assistant Retreat Manager.





In 22 years, the organisation has provided countless life-changing surgeries for children around the globe, ten of whom including Kyla Joys, are from the Philippines.





A village of healthcare professionals

Working towards providing the best possible care for children like Kyla Joy is made possible by a number of kind and charitable souls. Most medical professionals including surgeons volunteer their services.





In February 2021, Kyla Joy underwent surgery at the Repatriation General Hospital in Sydney.





The first surgery took three and a half hours and another six nights in the ICU for further treatment due to the bleeding of her wounds. In those crucial moments, Jenny Rose never left her side.





For Kyla Joy, the pain was unbearable, “I prayed a lot, I refused to dwell on the pain because I know that this will be the last time I experience this pain,” while adding, “I know how hard everyone worked so that I can be here, undergo this surgery and I appreciate that. It helped me deal with the pain. It was worth it".





Nowadays she can move her neck freely while her face no longer tightens every time she tries to move.





Having spent three months in hospital as she underwent a series of surgeries involving skin grafting and other complex procedures, it became their second home In Australia.





"The time we spent at the retreat house allowed Kyla Joy to experience what it is like to be a child. She didn't have to think of any one else" Jenny Rose Source: Children First Foundation





In May 2021 Kyla Joy travelled back to Kilmore to continue her rehabilitation while she prepared to travel back to the Philippines.





She says she misses home: “I had so much fun here, learning new things and making new friends.”





Jenny Rose says she will never forget the many months they spent in Kilmore.





"We bonded, we created great memories, we’ve become like family.”





Jenny Rose also brings with her a wealth of information she learned while staying at the hospital.





“The nurses were kind enough to teach me particularly with proper would care and I was also exposed to equipment I have never seen in the Philippines, especially in public hospitals.”





Building villages across the world

The next step for Children First Foundation is to train specialists in countries they work with so that they can provide certain treatments in-country.





“We are also looking into working with our partner doctors in Australia to do some procedures in collaboration with the local doctors before they travel to Australia for the major surgeries required,” says Ms Gross.





Kyla Joy with Philippine based Australian Nurse Valerie Smith-Orr (left) and Jenny Rose Morales from Helping Hearts Healing Hearts Ministry Source: Jenny Rose Morales





Kyla Joy is currently under the care of Helping Hands Healing Hearts Ministry where her post-operation care is being provided under the supervision of Val Smith-Orr.





She has come home to her village to continue her path to recovery. While two Filipino children are waiting to begin their journey with the village waiting for them in Australia.





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





READ MORE Australian nurse caring for Pinoys in Zambales







READ MORE Australian nurse finds her one true love in the Philippines







Readers seeking support with mental health can contact Lifeline crisis support on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636, or Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467. Embrace Multicultural Mental Health supports people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily



