Tourette Syndrome affects approximately 45,000 children in Australia. It is a commonly misunderstood neurological condition that is often attributed to behavioural or emotional issues.





Chris Crewther MP Member for Dunkley and a Patron for TSAA lives with Tourette Syndrome. His symptoms began between grades 1 to 3. In 2016, Chris revealed his condition in a speech to Parliament. With no cure for Tourette syndrome, he tells SBS Filipino why understanding and breaking the stigma are vital.