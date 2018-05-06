Brian Lorenz in Melbourne

Brian Lorenz Source: Supplied
Brian Lorenz started as a dance instructor in the Philippines, he moved to Sydney around ten years ago where he discovered his love for singing... Since moving to Australia he has been very active in the music industry, last year he won the Australian Pinoy Singing Idol and represented Australia at the Global Pinoy Idol in the Philippines. Brian was then awarded the "Johnny O'Keefe Encouragement Award" for best new talent at the 39th Annual Australian MO Awards.
