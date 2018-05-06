SBS Filipino

Brian Lorenz in Melbourne

SBS Filipino

Brian Lorenz

Brian Lorenz Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 May 2018 at 1:36pm, updated 6 May 2018 at 1:38pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Brian Lorenz started as a dance instructor in the Philippines, he moved to Sydney around ten years ago where he discovered his love for singing... Since moving to Australia he has been very active in the music industry, last year he won the Australian Pinoy Singing Idol and represented Australia at the Global Pinoy Idol in the Philippines. Brian was then awarded the "Johnny O'Keefe Encouragement Award" for best new talent at the 39th Annual Australian MO Awards.

Published 6 May 2018 at 1:36pm, updated 6 May 2018 at 1:38pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom