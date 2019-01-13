Bridging the gender gap needs to start at home

A boy and girl water a garden together Source: Moodboard
Published 13 January 2019 at 11:52am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:26pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Charlotte Lam
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
A survey of 10,000 school children has found no difference in the levels of confidence between boys and girls. But the University of Queensland study did identify some gender differences in attitudes towards career choices and participation in outdoor sports - prompting calls for teachers and caregivers to play a stronger role challenging gender stereotypes.
