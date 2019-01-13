SBS Filipino

Bridging the gender gap needs to start at home

SBS Filipino

Gender gaps in boys and girls

A boy and girl water a garden together Source: Moodboard

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 January 2019 at 11:52am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:26pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Charlotte Lam
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A survey of 10,000 school children has found no difference in the levels of confidence between boys and girls. But the University of Queensland study did identify some gender differences in attitudes towards career choices and participation in outdoor sports - prompting calls for teachers and caregivers to play a stronger role challenging gender stereotypes.

Published 13 January 2019 at 11:52am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:26pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Charlotte Lam
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom