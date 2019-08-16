SBS Filipino

Bringing the taste of home to Ballarat

Belle R Woods in blue gown

Belle Respall Woods moved to Ballarat some 30 years ago. On her way to Ballarat back then she remembers seeing nothing but land Source: B Woods Facebook page

Published 17 August 2019 at 9:34am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:16pm
By Maridel Martinez, Roda Masinag
More than 30 years ago, Belle Respall Woods moved to Ballarat. Away from the comforts of home and the warmth of her sisters hugs , it was through Filipino food that she met new friends. Gathered in her kitchen as they recreated the familiar tastes of the homeland, they built friendhsips that would make Ballarat a place they would also call home.

