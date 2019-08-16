Bringing the taste of home to Ballarat

Belle Respall Woods moved to Ballarat some 30 years ago. On her way to Ballarat back then she remembers seeing nothing but land Source: B Woods Facebook page
Published 17 August 2019 at 9:34am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:16pm
By Maridel Martinez, Roda Masinag
Source: SBS
More than 30 years ago, Belle Respall Woods moved to Ballarat. Away from the comforts of home and the warmth of her sisters hugs , it was through Filipino food that she met new friends. Gathered in her kitchen as they recreated the familiar tastes of the homeland, they built friendhsips that would make Ballarat a place they would also call home.
