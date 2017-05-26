SBS Filipino

Bringing Them Home response unfinished 20 years later

Published 26 May 2017 at 12:11pm, updated 26 May 2017 at 1:51pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Maridel Martinez
This week marks 20 years since the release of a damning report into the historical forced removal of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from their families. Following a national inquiry, the Bringing Them Home report marked a pivotal moment in addressing the issues surrounding the stolen generations. But Indigenous communities say Australia has not made enough progress on those issues in the ensuing two decades.

 Image: Kevin Rudd ... moments before his 2008 apology (AAP)

