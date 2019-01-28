Brisbane protesters call to abolish Australia Day

Protesters demanded that the government abolish the celebration of Australia Day Source: Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance Facebook page
Published 28 January 2019 at 11:59am, updated 29 January 2019 at 11:47am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Thousands marched in Brisbane to protest the celebration of Australia Day on 26 January 2019.
Published 28 January 2019 at 11:59am, updated 29 January 2019 at 11:47am
By Celeste Macintosh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share