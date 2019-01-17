SBS Filipino

Britain's Brexit chaos creates confusion and uncertainty in Australia

SBS Filipino

People who want Britain to remain in the European Union

People who want Britain to remain in the European Union gather in front of the Houses of Parliament in London Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 January 2019 at 1:12pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:28pm
By Jessica Washington, Pablo Vinales
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As the UK scrambles to make sense of Brexit's future, it has also created more uncertainty here in Australia.

Published 17 January 2019 at 1:12pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:28pm
By Jessica Washington, Pablo Vinales
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian Government says it will still push ahead with plans to strike a multi-billion dollar trade deal with the UK, despite the ongoing chaos in British politics.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom