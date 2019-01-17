Britain's Brexit chaos creates confusion and uncertainty in Australia

The Australian Government says it will still push ahead with plans to strike a multi-billion dollar trade deal with the UK, despite the ongoing chaos in British politics.
Published 17 January 2019 at 1:12pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:28pm
By Jessica Washington, Pablo Vinales
Source: SBS
As the UK scrambles to make sense of Brexit's future, it has also created more uncertainty here in Australia.
