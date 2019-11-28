British couple rescued after two months in captivity

Philippine Major General Corleto Vinluan, rescued British national Allan Hyrons, and his Filipino wife Wilma inside a military camp at Jolo, Sulu Source: AAP Image/Armed Forces of the Philippines, Joint Task Force Sulu via AP
Published 28 November 2019 at 4:34pm, updated 28 November 2019 at 4:58pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A British national and his Filipina wife have been taken in at the Embassy of Britain after two months of captivity in the hands of the Abu Sayyaf. The Philippine Military rescued the couple who were abducted by gunmen in their beach resort in the south.
