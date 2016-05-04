Budget delivers superannuation shake-up

While working mothers are set to benefit from the budget announcements to super, the wealthy will be among the worst-affected.
Published 5 May 2016 at 9:51am, updated 7 May 2016 at 9:10am
By N. Selvaratnam
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The new budget includes the biggest shake-up to Australia's superannuation system in years. Image: Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison AAP
Published 5 May 2016 at 9:51am, updated 7 May 2016 at 9:10am
By N. Selvaratnam
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share