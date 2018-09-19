SBS Filipino

Bullying not issue in my government: PM Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Women Kelly O'Dwyer during a division in the House of Representatives at Parliament House.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he is confident bullying is not an issue in his government. Image: Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Women Kelly O'Dwyer during a division in the House of Representatives at Parliament House. (AAP/Mick Tsikas)

It comes after federal Liberal M-P Ann Sudmalis  used parliamentary privilege to name Gareth Ward as a bully.

But just what constitutes workplace bullying under Australian law?

