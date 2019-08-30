SBS Filipino

Bureau of Corrections denies release order for rape and murder convict Sanchez

Christine Carlos, from the movie Industry speaks during the demonstration.

GABRIELA , together with other women formations, DOJ Manila show their opposition to any move to release Calauan, Laguna Mayor Antonio Sanchez Source: Josefiel Rivera/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Published 30 August 2019 at 4:55pm, updated 30 August 2019 at 5:02pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

Bureau of Corrections has clarified earlier reports about convicted former Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez supposed release order dated 20 August. BuCor Chief for Legal Affairs Attorney Anthony Santos said that there was no release order however, he can state that the convicted mayor was one of 11,000 candidates for early release under the good conduct time allowance or GCTA.

