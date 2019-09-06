SBS Filipino

Bureau of Corrections faces more controversies

file photo

Nicanor Faeldon, the Director-General of the Bureau of Corrections who was fired by President Rodrigo Duterte last Wednesday Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Published 6 September 2019 at 3:43pm, updated 6 September 2019 at 4:10pm
By Shirley Escalante
Senate President Vicente Sotto III has revealed he received information about pay-offs from certain convicts in exchange for freedom. The Justice Department is set to appoint an officer-in-charge while the President awaits recommendations from Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra for possible BuCor Chief replacement

