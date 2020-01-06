Bushfire season continues across Australia

Rural Fire Service volunteers (RFS) and Fire and Rescue NSW officers (FRNSW) contain a small bushfire which closed the Princes Highway south of Ulladulla Source: AAP
Published 6 January 2020 at 12:16pm
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
About 23 lives have been lost so far with tens of thousands of people displaced, as well as countless animals killed.
Published 6 January 2020 at 12:16pm
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share