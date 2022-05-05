Bushwalking in Australia: how to plan for a safe, enjoyable trip

Listen to the audio





Walking in nature, or bushwalking is one of Australia’s most popular recreational activities. But the benefits are not limited to the amazing scenery, says Helen Donovan, Executive Director of Walking SA.





Bushwalking is typically a very low-risk activity. Even so, any potential risks can be significantly reduced if you do some planning.





Highlights





Australia has more than 500 national parks that span the coastline to the deep outback and vary greatly in size.

Never go bushwalking alone.

Consider joining a local bushwalking club in your state or territory.

"It is so very good for your health. So that’s physical fitness including cardiovascular health and strength because you’re going up and down little inclines.





And of course, it is great for mental health too. So generally, when you’re bushwalking, you’re doing it with others and so it’s social, and being in nature decreases stress and improves our mood.”





















