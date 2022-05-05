SBS Filipino

Bushwalking in Australia: how to plan for a safe, enjoyable trip

Australia's national parks offer a great range of bushwalking experiences.

Australia's national parks offer a great range of bushwalking experiences.

Published 5 May 2022 at 10:46am, updated 6 May 2022 at 11:56am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Bushwalking is the best way to explore Australia’s unique and diverse natural environments. However, many visitors and newly arrived migrants underestimate how vast the Australian national parks are, and how easy it is to get lost. Whether you walk along designated trails or through remote wilderness, a bit of planning will help you avoid the risks and enjoy all the benefits of bushwalking.

Walking in nature, or bushwalking is one of Australia’s most popular recreational activities. But the benefits are not limited to the amazing scenery, says Helen Donovan, Executive Director of Walking SA.

Bushwalking is typically a very low-risk activity. Even so, any potential risks can be significantly reduced if you do some planning.  

Highlights

  • Australia has more than 500 national parks that span the coastline to the deep outback and vary greatly in size. 
  • Never go bushwalking alone.
  • Consider joining a local bushwalking club in your state or territory.
"It is so very good for your health. So that’s physical fitness including cardiovascular health and strength because you’re going up and down little inclines.

And of course, it is great for mental health too. So generally, when you’re bushwalking, you’re doing it with others and so it’s social, and being in nature decreases stress and improves our mood.”

 

 

 

