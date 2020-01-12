Business Council mobilises a permanent response to natural disasters

A sign at the till at a General Pants store about their support for bushfire victims. Source: SBS
Published 12 January 2020 at 1:19pm, updated 13 January 2020 at 3:46pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As donations to the bushfire appeal continue to pour in from around the world, Australian retailers have pledged to donate profits from sales this week. Big businesses will also create a fund for the children of firefighters killed in the line of duty.
Available in other languages
