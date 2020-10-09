Business owner employing international students reacts to 2020 Federal Budget

"We have two branches and almost half of our employees are international students studying automotive. We want to be able to give them industry experience; however we've seen them struggle due to the lack of support," Jazmine says.
Highlights
- Business owner Jazmine Flores was hoping that there would be support for international students and businesses employing them under the new federal budget
- There is a lack of support for international students and temporary visa holders
- Ms Flores' business is maximising the help that's being given by the government