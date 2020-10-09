Business owner employing international students reacts to 2020 Federal Budget

talyer au, auto shop, federal budget

"We have two branches and almost half of our employees are international students studying automotive." Source: Jazmine Flores

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Jazmine Flores, owner of auto shop Talyer AU, shares she has seen first-hand how international students and temporary visa holders have faired during the crisis.

"We have two branches and almost half of our employees are international students studying automotive. We want to be able to give them industry experience; however we've seen them struggle due to the lack of support," Jazmine says.

 

Highlights 

  • Business owner Jazmine Flores was hoping that there would be support for international students and businesses employing them under the new federal budget
  • There is a lack of support for international students and temporary visa holders 
  • Ms Flores' business is maximising the help that's being given by the government

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

READ MORE

How the 2020-2021 federal budget will affect you

READ MORE

JobMaker hiring credit: $200 per week incentive for businesses that will employ young Australians

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Like and follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

NSW STATE ELECTION

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 25 March

MDAA advocates during the Art Workshop.jpg

Empowering women with disabilities: A gathering and program that significantly impact lives

NAIA.jpg

Philippine authorities prepare for the influx of Holy Week airline passengers

ANTHONY ALBANESE REFERENDUM PRESSER

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 24 March