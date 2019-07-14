SBS Filipino

Business owners risking their health

Published 15 July 2019 at 9:15am, updated 15 July 2019 at 11:08am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
New research has found half of all small and medium-sized business owners haven't taken a break in more than six months. Experts say the statistics are alarming, particularly because of the associated longer-term risks including poor mental health and fitness.

