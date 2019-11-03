But first, dessert: Couple introduces Filipino food to Australia through halo-halo

"Because we are both chefs, when we moved to Australia, we had several Filipino modern food concepts that we wanted to pursue," Sydneysider Kim Ambrose shares.





What Kim and her husband Andro pursued first among their concepts is Mix Mix Co., a food trailer selling halo-halo (a dessert made of crushed ice, milk and various ingredients such as flan, ube, sweetened beans, jelly and jackfruit) and other Filipino iced desserts and drinks.





Andro as a savoury chef; Kim winning an award as a culinary student Source: Kim Ambrose





The right mix

"It took us more than a year when it came to planning the business. We had to take a lot of things into consideration, [like finances and supporting our kids]," Andro admits, adding, "We still work full-time. Kim is a pastry chef and I still work as a sous chef."





Working full-time and running a business at the same time means late nights and early mornings with Andro sharing, "It's hard, but also fun because my wife, kids and I are in it together. The rewards are great."





"It's hard balancing family, full-time jobs and a business. That's why it took us a year of planning before we opened." Source: Kim Ambrose





Part of the rewards of running a Filipino food trailer is the growing recognition of the cuisine the husband-and-wife team love and take pride in.





"For us Filipinos, halo-halo is the queen of all Filipino desserts; and we know how hot Australian summers can get," Kim shares, adding, "Aside from halo-halo , we've also modernised iced desserts such as buko pandan (coconut milk, coconut shreds, pandan leaves and sago pearls). And because we've made our trailer and products colourful, people go ' wow! ' We are part of Parramatta Lanes and our ube taho (silken tofu with pearls and syrup) and buko pandan are always sold out - can you believe that?"





For Kim and Andro, the reasons for these sold items are the English translations they attach to each Filipino dish name and the support they get from both Filipino and non-Filipino patrons.





"We modernised familiar Filipino desserts. They're more colourful, inviting and people say 'wow!' when they see them."





"Australia is very diverse when it comes to people and culture. People here are very open-minded and even if Filipino food may be new to them, they're willing to try it," Kim says, adding, "While boba is a food trend everywhere, it's also something we have in our own cuisine. We wanted to stick to our roots and do a Filipino rendition of boba."





Cooking for the world

With their own rendition of boba and modernised Filipino iced desserts, Kim and Andro decided to first spread the word about Mix Mix Co. through the Cake, Bake and Sweets Show in Sydney last year.





"The sales executive of the event I talked with was also Filipino. She said that that was the first time a Filipino trailer with this food concept joined the show," Kim shares.





"Filipino food is good and there is a growing demand for it." Source: Mix Mix Co. / Katrina Arraiza





Kim and Andro are optimistic about their business' future and what it can do for Filipino cuisine in Australia.





"I've always believed that taste is subjective - some will like your product, some won't; but at the end of the day, when you've kept a good standard, maintain it. As chefs, we have what we call a standardised recipe - maintain the standard from the beginning until 5, 10, 15 years of your business operating. That's what will keep people coming back," Kim says, adding, "Filipino food is good! It's good! But the way for Filipino food to really succeed is when the Filipino community is the first to support it."





