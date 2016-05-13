SBS Filipino

Call for AEC to do more to reach out to potential voters

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_492857.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 May 2016 at 12:26pm, updated 13 May 2016 at 4:03pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

With an upcoming federal election, the Australian Electoral Commission is reminding people to ensure they're registered to vote. But, for many people from migrant and non-English speaking backgrounds, it's not that easy. Image: AEC

Published 13 May 2016 at 12:26pm, updated 13 May 2016 at 4:03pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January