Call for change, cultural preservation through poems and music

The duo of Rene Tinapay and Rado Gatchalian was formed with the aim of continuing send the message of change and keeping the good Filipino traits. Larry Del Rosario from the group Yapak, is joing them in promoting advocacy for this.
(L-R) Larry Del Rosario of the group Yapak, musician Rene Tinapay and poet Rado Gatchalian in the SBS studio in Sydney Source: SBS Filipino
Published 31 December 2016 at 1:51pm, updated 11 January 2017 at 12:27pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
As they both desire to find change in the Philippines, this duo is using poetry and music to send the message of change and preservation of the Filipino culture.
