Call for government to help earlier with migrant youth

Advocates in Sydney have made recommendations to the Federal Inquiry into Migrant Outcomes on how to combat what they say are dangerous misconceptions.
Published 6 April 2017 at 9:26am, updated 6 April 2017 at 4:34pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Migrant-youth support groups are calling on the federal government to offer more support to help migrant youths integrate into the community. Image: South Sudanese community leaders and Victorian police meet bimonthly (AAP)
Published 6 April 2017 at 9:26am, updated 6 April 2017 at 4:34pm
By Camille Bianchi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share