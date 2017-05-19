SBS Filipino

Call for greater cultural and gender diversity at leadership level

Published 19 May 2017 at 11:46am, updated 19 May 2017 at 12:01pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
There are calls for more women of culturally diverse backgrounds to be promoted to positions of leadership in Australian workplaces. The InteGreat Conference in Sydney has highlighted the need to give migrant women a stronger voice when it comes to high-level decision-making.

  Image: Greens MP Dr Mehreen Faruqi in the Legislative Council at NSW Parliament House (AAP)

