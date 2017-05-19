Call for greater cultural and gender diversity at leadership level

Image: Greens MP Dr Mehreen Faruqi in the Legislative Council at NSW Parliament House (AAP)
Published 19 May 2017 at 11:46am, updated 19 May 2017 at 12:01pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
There are calls for more women of culturally diverse backgrounds to be promoted to positions of leadership in Australian workplaces. The InteGreat Conference in Sydney has highlighted the need to give migrant women a stronger voice when it comes to high-level decision-making.
