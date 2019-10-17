Call for state governments across the nation to introduce congestion charges

A congestion charge sign in London. Source: Press Association
Published 17 October 2019 at 3:09pm, updated 17 October 2019 at 3:13pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
State governments have rejected a proposal to charge drivers who enter capital cities during peak hour, as a way to reduce congestion in the CBD
