Call for strip-search laws to be tightened

A NSW Police Force sign

A NSW Police Force sign Source: AAP

Published 26 August 2019 at 2:06pm, updated 27 August 2019 at 8:45am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A massive increase in strip-searches by police is causing unnecessary harm and humiliation to people, according to a new report. Legal experts say laws should be tightened - to better protect vulnerable members of the public from being exposed without proper justification.

