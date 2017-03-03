SBS Filipino

Call for the removal of names from resumes

Published 3 March 2017 at 3:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:20am
By Kirsty Johansen, Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A labour-market academic has called for the removal of names from resumes, saying in some cases unintended discrimination against non-Anglo applicants is costing business the best recruits. It comes as one Sri Lankan-born university graduate has literally "taken to the street" in pursuit of his dream job.

Image: Adil Aslam (SBS)

