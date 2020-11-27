SBS Filipino

Call to change 'archaic' partner visa rules amid pandemic

Source: supplied by Amelia Elliot and Bowie Domingo

Couples are calling for Australia's offshore partner visa rules to be overhauled

Published 27 November 2020 at 5:49pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Tom Stayner, Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Labor MP Julian Hill, is set to introduce a bill to Parliament that would see migration laws be amended to address their grievances.

 

highlights 

  • It took 25 months for Amelia Elliot and  Bowie Domingo's partner visa to be processed 
  • Bowie Domingo had to leave Australia to meet the visa requirements
  • A bill is set to be introduced to temporarily allow offshore partner visa applicants to be granted visas while in Australia. 
 

It cost Amelia Elliot and Bowie Domingo more than $6,000 to fulfill the requirements

