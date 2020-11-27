Call to change 'archaic' partner visa rules amid pandemic

Labor MP Julian Hill, is set to introduce a bill to Parliament that would see migration laws be amended to address their grievances.











It took 25 months for Amelia Elliot and Bowie Domingo's partner visa to be processed

Bowie Domingo had to leave Australia to meet the visa requirements

A bill is set to be introduced to temporarily allow offshore partner visa applicants to be granted visas while in Australia.







It cost Amelia Elliot and Bowie Domingo more than $6,000 to fulfill the requirements





