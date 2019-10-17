SBS Filipino

Call to end prolific use of chemical restraints for dementia patients

AGED CARE

Edgard Proy (left) and Monica his mother Source: SBS

Published 18 October 2019
By Rachel Cary, Naveen Razik
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Human Rights Watch has called for greater staffing and training in Australian nursing homes, after investigating the prolific use of chemical restraints for dementia patients.

It's called for the practice of heavily medicating sufferers to be banned outright.

